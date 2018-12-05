Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Invesco worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Invesco by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Invesco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 78,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Invesco by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.91.

IVZ opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

