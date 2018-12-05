Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0328 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

