Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,978,414 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 44,332,199 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,943,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 168.0% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 69,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter.

