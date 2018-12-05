Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kyocera (KYOCY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) in the last few weeks:

12/5/2018 – Kyocera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera's materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. "

11/27/2018 – Kyocera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/20/2018 – Kyocera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/14/2018 – Kyocera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/11/2018 – Kyocera was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. 21,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,631. Kyocera Corp has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

