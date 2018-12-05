Investors Buy Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $200.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $103.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $97.04 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($1.31) for the day and closed at $69.55Specifically, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,877,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,393,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,823,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,754,000 after acquiring an additional 325,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,450,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,118,000 after acquiring an additional 190,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

