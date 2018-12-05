Investors Buy Valero Energy (VLO) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $148.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $100.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.95 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Valero Energy had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Valero Energy traded down ($1.79) for the day and closed at $79.51

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

