Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dominion Energy (D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 14,840 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,705% compared to the typical volume of 822 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 859.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

