Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Outfront Media (OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 762 call options on the company. This is an increase of 973% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.

NYSE:OUT opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,992,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,253,000 after buying an additional 4,154,719 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Outfront Media by 946,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,121,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after buying an additional 2,120,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,216,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1,270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

