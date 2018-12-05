Investors Purchase Large Volume of Editas Medicine Call Options (EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,502 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,133% compared to the average volume of 365 call options.

In other news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $322,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,265,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $96,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,284 shares of company stock worth $1,575,135. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,796,000 after purchasing an additional 591,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,142,000 after purchasing an additional 186,018 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $2,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $5,157,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

