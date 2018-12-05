Investors Purchase Large Volume of E*TRADE Financial Put Options (ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,920 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 599 put options.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Chairman Rodger A. Lawson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,130.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Simonich purchased 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,668 shares of company stock worth $1,685,354. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

