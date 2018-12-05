Investors Sell Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) on Strength (TDTF)

Traders sold shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $0.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.45 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $24.09

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Farmers National Bank raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 163.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,008,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter.

