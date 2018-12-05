Invictus RG Decreases Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Invictus RG decreased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Invictus RG’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $117,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $168,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. DA Davidson began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on Canada Goose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

