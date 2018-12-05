Invictus RG Invests $1.36 Million in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock

Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.0% of Invictus RG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 187,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.26.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.23, for a total value of $7,369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $6,957,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,663,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,711 shares of company stock worth $62,090,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $140.12 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -322.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invictus RG Invests $1.36 Million in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/invictus-rg-invests-1-36-million-in-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-stock.html.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.