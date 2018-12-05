Invictus RG Takes Position in Heico Corp (HEI)

Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Heico comprises about 0.7% of Invictus RG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 286.8% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $305,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.21 per share, with a total value of $115,731.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Heico to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Heico from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. Heico Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

