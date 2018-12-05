Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Stake Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,566 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,275,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,052,000 after buying an additional 1,953,906 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 12,378,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,452,000 after buying an additional 682,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,095,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after buying an additional 2,594,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,489,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,577,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,213,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,092,000 after buying an additional 352,764 shares during the period.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $30,846,943.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

