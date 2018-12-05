Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,634,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,777,000 after purchasing an additional 464,880 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Iqvia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,487,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 588.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,989,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,534,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 118,411 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Iqvia by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,877,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,408,000 after purchasing an additional 122,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus set a $136.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Iqvia to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Iqvia to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

NYSE:IQV opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $46,245,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 3,164,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $391,498,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,765,974 shares of company stock valued at $467,008,506. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

