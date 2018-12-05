Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shares Down 7.8%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.72. 2,106,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,341,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 198,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

