iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bailard Inc. owned 1.83% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

