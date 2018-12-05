iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,903 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 956.7% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 44,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,186,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.54 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $121.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3526 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

