iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) Position Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2,906.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,570 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

