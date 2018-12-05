iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. 2,126,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,701. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

