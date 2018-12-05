iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 193.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735,196 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,036,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,600 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 4,824,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,000 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,335,000.

EEM opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

