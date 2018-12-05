iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Stake Boosted by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

IWN stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.72 and a 1 year high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

