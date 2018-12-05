iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 73,048 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 197,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.1562 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

