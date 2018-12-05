ITE Group (ITE) Issues Earnings Results

ITE Group (LON:ITE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.90 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5 ($0.07) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of ITE Group stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday. ITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.57).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.
In other ITE Group news, insider Andrew Beach bought 33,500 shares of ITE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,264.21). Also, insider Mark Shashoua bought 80,000 shares of ITE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £48,800 ($63,765.84). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 143,500 shares of company stock worth $8,780,000.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITE. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of ITE Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.
ITE Group Company Profile
ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.
