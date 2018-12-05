Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) Director David George Kelly Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director David George Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. Iterum Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRM shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 price objective on Iterum Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $556,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/iterum-therapeutics-plc-itrm-director-david-george-kelly-buys-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.