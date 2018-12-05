ITT Inc (ITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

ITT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.73. ITT has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

