Ixico (IXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ixico (LON:IXI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of IXI opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Ixico has a 12 month low of GBX 22.20 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.99 ($0.52).

Ixico Company Profile

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

