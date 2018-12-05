J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,090,000 after purchasing an additional 461,225 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,960,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,516,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,438,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $99.63 and a 52 week high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cleveland Research began coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

