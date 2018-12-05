J Kenneth Thompson Sells 2,500 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALK opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

