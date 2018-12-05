J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,037 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of J2 Global worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in J2 Global by 199.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in J2 Global by 7.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J2 Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $246,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,273,850.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

