James Leigh Stannard Buys 25,000 Shares of Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) insider James Leigh Stannard bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.62 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

James Leigh Stannard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, James Leigh Stannard bought 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.68 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00.

TSE SGY traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 636,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,363. Surge Energy Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently -508.76%.

SGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

