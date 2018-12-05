James Mitchell Sells 5,121 Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) insider James Mitchell sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £43,630.92 ($57,011.52).

James Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 11th, James Mitchell purchased 40,357 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) per share, for a total transaction of £460,876.94 ($602,217.35).

On Thursday, September 20th, James Mitchell purchased 19,992 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) per share, for a total transaction of £225,909.60 ($295,190.91).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

FDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,405 ($18.36) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

