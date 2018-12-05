James W. Borzi Sells 5,887 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total transaction of $1,485,702.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,500.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $244.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

