Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 523,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,685,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 236,580 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 605,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 325,638 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,580,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,520,000.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $5.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Sacks sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-cuts-position-in-aberdeen-asia-pacific-income-fund-inc-fax.html.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.