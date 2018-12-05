Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $246,000 in Veritiv Corp (VRTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Veritiv by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRTV opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Veritiv Corp has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Veritiv’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Corp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Veritiv to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other Veritiv news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $62,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mary A. Laschinger acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

