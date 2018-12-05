Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $281,000 in Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,433,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Keane Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Keane Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Keane Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Keane Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Keane Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Keane Group stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.56. Keane Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.56 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keane Group Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

