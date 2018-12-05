Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $28.62 Million Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 835,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,309 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $28,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125,446 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 887,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMKTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

