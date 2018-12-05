Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $29,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other ePlus news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $51,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,271.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $2,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,015 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $107.25.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ePlus in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

