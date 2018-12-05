Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 514,257 Shares of CTS Co. (CTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 514,257 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $31,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CTS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CTS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 518,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 72.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

