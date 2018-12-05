Joe Newell Sells 1,500 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $61,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $61,920.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $59,175.00.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 315,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 217,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,192,000 after purchasing an additional 164,219 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

