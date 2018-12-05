John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.376 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income alerts:

NYSE HEQ opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/john-hancock-hedged-equity-and-income-heq-declares-0-38-quarterly-dividend.html.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income

There is no company description available for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.