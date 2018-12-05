John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (HTY) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for John Hancock Tax Advantage Global Shareholder Yield Fund.

