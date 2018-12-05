Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10,307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,910,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,622 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11,692.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,841 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,498,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Sneed sold 30,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $4,408,139.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,088,589.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,748 shares of company stock worth $51,092,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

