Joseph M. Field Buys 400,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,664.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ETM opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 108.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 421.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/joseph-m-field-buys-400000-shares-of-entercom-communications-corp-etm-stock.html.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.