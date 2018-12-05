Joseph P. Schneider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,928.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.28. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,121,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 540,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 166,139 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 343,379 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

