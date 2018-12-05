JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.2306 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

