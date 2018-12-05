JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.53 Million Stake in Macerich Co (MAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Macerich worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 243.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at $2,526,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 424.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

In other Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $516,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macerich to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

