JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.06% of Meridian Bancorp worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth $311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth $356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other news, Director James G. Sartori sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $885.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

