JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Verizon Communications (VZ) to Neutral

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

VZ opened at $58.09 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 472,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,221,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,616,000. Finally, Trust Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

